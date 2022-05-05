Claims of police assault hamper murder trial

Premium By Devon Koen -

Claims of police brutality forced the Gqeberha high court to order a trial-within-a-trial to be heard in the murder case of a Nitrous security officer.



Unathi Adam, 34, claimed that after his January 2 2020 arrest he was brutally assaulted by the investigating officer in the case, Sergeant John Leppan...