×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cape Town cops rescue man kidnapped for ransom

Four arrested in Langa

By TimesLIVE - 05 May 2022
Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested and detained. Stock photo.
Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested and detained. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Four suspects who allegedly kidnapped a Cape Town man and demanded a ransom from his family have been arrested by Western Cape police.

The successful rescue of the victim came through the investigative work of a team comprising the special task force, organised crime and crime intelligence.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the 31-year-old victim was abducted at 5.30pm on Tuesday from a business premises in Du Noon. 

“The suspects contacted the relatives demanding a ransom in exchange for the victim’s freedom. The team pursued all information at their disposal in a bid to locate the victim.

“On Wednesday, the team descended on a residence in Winnie Mandela Road in N2 Gateway, Langa, where they found the victim in the bedroom.

“Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested and detained.”

They are facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

High court bid to stop Karpowership deal
Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video

Most Read