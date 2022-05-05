Cape Town cops rescue man kidnapped for ransom

Four suspects who allegedly kidnapped a Cape Town man and demanded a ransom from his family have been arrested by Western Cape police.

The successful rescue of the victim came through the investigative work of a team comprising the special task force, organised crime and crime intelligence.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the 31-year-old victim was abducted at 5.30pm on Tuesday from a business premises in Du Noon.

“The suspects contacted the relatives demanding a ransom in exchange for the victim’s freedom. The team pursued all information at their disposal in a bid to locate the victim.

“On Wednesday, the team descended on a residence in Winnie Mandela Road in N2 Gateway, Langa, where they found the victim in the bedroom.

“Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested and detained.”

They are facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

TimesLIVE