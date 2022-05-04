Zondo deplores way in which advocate was arrested inside courtroom

Chief justice Raymond Zondo said the arrest of anybody, let alone a legal practitioner, inside a courtroom is unacceptable and should not happen.

Zondo made this comment after the arrest of advocate Malesela Teffo inside the high court in Pretoria last Thursday where he was representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Zondo said the SABC had asked for his comment on the arrest of Teffo on the day, and he had not seen the footage of the incident and did not at that stage have information about it. He indicated that he was unable to comment on the matter.