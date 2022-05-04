Terblanche failed to show new facts in latest bail bid, says state

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



As alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche appeared in court for his third bid for freedom on Tuesday, the state indicated that it would oppose the application for bail based on new facts, because it did not believe new facts existed.



The Gqeberha businessman is expected back in the city’s magistrate's court next week, when the state is expected to argue against his latest application...