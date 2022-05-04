SA has nothing to celebrate after 28 years of ANC: opposition parties

Opposition parties in the National Assembly on Tuesday said the country had little or nothing to celebrate nearly three decades into democracy.

Some argue that for the citizens to be truly free, a different form of liberation is needed.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube, who had commemorated Freedom Day in the Alfred Nzo municipality, said, “It was evident that freedom remains a theoretical concept that is not a lived reality for many parts of the country.”

MPs debated Freedom Day under the theme “consolidating our democratic gains by giving enhanced meaning to our constitutional rights through the building of a more equitable society”.

Gwarhube argued that local municipalities have been hollowed out, looted and completely incapacitated. This as crime, unemployment and gender-based violence were on the rise.

“We can never consider ourselves free until the war against women is defeated,” she added.