Nelson Mandela Bay artists wow viewers with portraits

People, places, stories are theme of new exhibition at GFI gallery in Central

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Two young Nelson Mandela Bay artists from vastly different backgrounds are wowing visitors in an exhibition open to the public through May.



The artworks explore how Lwando Lunika, from Walmer Township, and Simon Venter, from Mill Park, perceive people — either those they know well or have met in passing...