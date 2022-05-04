Ndlambe in firing line after rottweilers maul man to death

Premium Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



Six months after Agri Eastern Cape obtained a court order for the municipality to enforce the bylaws around the breeding of dogs, their fears that sparked the legal action were realised when a man was mauled to death in Kenton-on-Sea.



The alleged breeder of the two rottweilers believed to have attacked the 37-year-old man at the weekend is known to the victim’s family...