State to oppose murder-accused Terblanche’s latest bail bid

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, with the state indicating that it would oppose his formal bail application based on new facts.



In a notice of intention to oppose the bail bid, signed by state advocate Marius Stander, it was indicated that the prosecution did not believe the facts presented by Terblanche in April were in fact new...