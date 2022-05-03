Occupiers of state-owned farms in North West granted leave to appeal against their removal

The North West High Court has granted a number of occupiers of government-owned farms leave to appeal against an order interdicting them from residing on the 10 farms worth more than R50m.

In a judgment passed in July last year, judge Samkelo Gura also ordered the farmers to remove their livestock within two weeks from the date of the order.

The court had also interdicted the occupiers from interfering with the allocation process of land to third parties by the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development.

The government had purchased the farms from existing commercial farmers with the aim of redistributing them to qualifying emerging farmers in the province. This was supposed to happen in August 2019.

However, the presence of the people who occupied the state farms during 2019 made it impossible for the department to give undisturbed possession of these farms to the successful beneficiaries.