KZN health MEC concerned over spike in Covid-19 cases

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane has sounded alarm bells after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the province.

Simelane's department said 1,742 cases of Covid-19 were recorded between Saturday and Sunday, with the majority of new cases in eThekwini (80%) followed by Umgungundlovu District (7%) and iLembe (5%).

“It is the first time in months that the number of new infections threatens to reach the 2,000 mark, and the latest figures have pushed the seven-day average from 414 to 1,171.”

Simelane said she was also concerned about the rising number of patients hospitalised for Covid-19.

“Of the 437 people currently admitted in public and private hospitals for Covid-19, 47 are in ICU and nine on ventilators. A week ago, the province had 342 people hospitalised as Covid-19 patients, including 44 in ICU and 11 on oxygen.

“In terms of our emergency early warning systems, a 10% increase in cases over a 7-day moving average will trigger an alert, while a 20% increase in cases over a 7-day moving average, which is what we’ve seen, may trigger resurgence.”