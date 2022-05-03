Kidney transplant recipient pays it forward
Salt Lake man plans epic bike ride to repay hospital for gift of life
A Nelson Mandela Bay man who received a life-changing kidney transplant at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town eight years ago plans to cycle about 330km to raise funds for the facility.
By pedalling from George to Gqeberha, Dean Arnolds of Salt Lake, hopes to make a difference to the lives of others...
