‘It must go’ — jobseekers share experiences with government Z83 form

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
03 May 2022
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on high unemployment. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

To tackle SA’s high unemployment crisis, government needs to remove the red tape that prevents young people from getting work, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday. 

Maimane asked Twitter followers to share their experiences with the Z83 form required from applicants for government jobs and internships. 

Applicants use it to fill in their personal details and indicate the posts for which they are applying by filling in reference numbers.

Former minister of public service and administration Senzo Mchunu gazetted a new version of the Z83 application form for employment in the public service in 2020. The form also requires individuals with business dealings with government to disclose this in their applications.

It is used in the selection process to choose suitable candidates and is available for download online. 

Maimane asked followers: “What have your experiences been with this document and this process?” 

Responses ranged from users who said they don’t understand its relevance because the details required in it are already contained in the CV while others said the form was a “useless employment process”.

Some shared their concerns about high unemployment. 

When we speak of addressing youth unemployment, we must identify the areas where young people encounter roadblocks and remove them,” Maimane said in a follow-up tweet. 

Roadblocks that cause unemployment were thrust into the spotlight at the weekend when SA commemorated Workers’ Day on Sunday and scores called on government to address it immediately. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa was met by angry mineworkers at the Cosatu rally in Rustenburg, North West, and had to be whisked away when they staged a protest and demanded he leave.

They held up signs demanding wage increases and chanted “Cyril must go”.

TimesLIVE reported the disgruntled mineworkers have been on a three-month-long strike after the mine rejected their demand for a monthly R1,000 salary increase and instead offered an R800 increase.

They said Ramaphosa was aware of their salary demands and would not allow him to address them until their matter was resolved. 

 

