‘It must go’ — jobseekers share experiences with government Z83 form

To tackle SA’s high unemployment crisis, government needs to remove the red tape that prevents young people from getting work, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday.

Maimane asked Twitter followers to share their experiences with the Z83 form required from applicants for government jobs and internships.

Applicants use it to fill in their personal details and indicate the posts for which they are applying by filling in reference numbers.

Former minister of public service and administration Senzo Mchunu gazetted a new version of the Z83 application form for employment in the public service in 2020. The form also requires individuals with business dealings with government to disclose this in their applications.

It is used in the selection process to choose suitable candidates and is available for download online.

Maimane asked followers: “What have your experiences been with this document and this process?”

Responses ranged from users who said they don’t understand its relevance because the details required in it are already contained in the CV while others said the form was a “useless employment process”.

Some shared their concerns about high unemployment.