Gqeberha four enjoy 60 years of brotherhood
They say two is company and three is a crowd, but in Gqeberha there is an awesome foursome who have remained lifelong friends after making history when they matriculated 60 years ago.
The four friends were the only pupils in matric in 1962, shortly after the grade was introduced at St Thomas High School in Gelvandale, and they have celebrated their matric reunion together ever since...
