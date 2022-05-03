First in-person graduation season in three years set to start at UKZN

The University of KwaZulu-Natal is set to kick off its first in-person graduation season since 2019 on Wednesday.

University spokesperson Normah Zondo said the institution will confer 8,795 degrees, of which 6,094 are undergraduate and 2,701 are postgraduate qualifications.

There are 495 masters and 213 doctoral graduates.

“University management is especially proud of the 121 summa cum laude and 410 cum laude graduates who have completed their studies with distinction.”

Zondo said more than 60% of graduates are women.

“The university will also celebrate the achievements of 84 graduates with disabilities.

“The graduation ceremonies will be preceded by the installation of Dr Reuel Khoza as chancellor of the university.”

TimesLIVE