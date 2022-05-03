'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell

Nxumalo said an investigation was under way to determine whether the fire was started intentionally.

Neither suicide nor foul play was ruled out.

Bester was first convicted of raping and robbing two aspirant models whom he had approached, pretending to be a model scout. In a separate trial, he was convicted of robbing and murdering a third woman, Nomfundo Tyhulu.

He claimed the two of them had been in a long-distance relationship and he killed her when she came to visit him, robbing her of her items and leaving her body in a Cape Town guest house.

He was 22 and 23 when he committed the crimes.

In October 2011, after pleading guilty to raping and robbing the two women, he burst into tears in the Durban magistrate’s court and explained what made him to commit his crimes.

Speaking in mitigation of his sentence, he told the court he had been raped by his grandmother's friend when he was young, raped several times by a man who promised to look after him, and that he was gang-raped in prison.

He said when he told his grandmother about the abuse by her friend, it was like talking to a wall.