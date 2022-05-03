Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding due to 'severe generation capacity constraints'

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Tuesday afternoon — until 5am on Monday, due to “severe generation capacity constraints”.

The power utility said: “This load-shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators.”

It added it will continue to monitor the system and implement any changes “as required”.

Eskom said since Monday, a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns.

It said further delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints.

“Eskom expects to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days. We also expect to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to limit the stage of load-shedding.

“We have 3,875MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,067MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” it said.

Eskom reminded the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a “last resort” to protect the national grid.

“We request the public to continue using electricity sparingly to reduce the occurrence of load-shedding. Eskom will promptly inform the public should there be any further significant developments,” it said.

Here are your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules: