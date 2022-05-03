EFF demands permanent employment for Shoprite contract workers
Store closes its doors as Red Berets march to Greenacres on Workers’ Day public holiday
Shoprite had to close its doors on Monday as the EFF marched to the Greenacres store to hand over a memorandum of demands to mark Workers’ Day.
The contingent of Red Berets, led by EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini, marched from Parsons Hill to demand minimum wage for Shoprite employees and that management take on contract workers on a permanent basis...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.