News

EFF demands permanent employment for Shoprite contract workers

Store closes its doors as Red Berets march to Greenacres on Workers’ Day public holiday

Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter
03 May 2022

Shoprite had to close its doors on Monday as the EFF marched to the Greenacres store to hand over a memorandum of demands to mark Workers’ Day.

The contingent of Red Berets, led by EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini, marched from Parsons  Hill to demand minimum wage for Shoprite employees  and that management take on contract workers on a permanent basis...

