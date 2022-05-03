EFF demands permanent employment for Shoprite contract workers

Store closes its doors as Red Berets march to Greenacres on Workers’ Day public holiday

Shoprite had to close its doors on Monday as the EFF marched to the Greenacres store to hand over a memorandum of demands to mark Workers’ Day.



The contingent of Red Berets, led by EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini, marched from Parsons Hill to demand minimum wage for Shoprite employees and that management take on contract workers on a permanent basis...