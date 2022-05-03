Double murder rocks Nelson Mandela Bay ANC

Ward 43 councillor, assistant gunned down in latest in flurry of attacks

Premium Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



Days before the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference, another ANC councillor was gunned down, along with his acting branch secretary, in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.



The brutal killing of Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries, 45, and his assistant, Lubabalo Keso, 41, in KwaNobuhle, near Kariega, has rattled party members...