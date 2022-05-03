Double murder rocks Nelson Mandela Bay ANC
Ward 43 councillor, assistant gunned down in latest in flurry of attacks
Days before the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference, another ANC councillor was gunned down, along with his acting branch secretary, in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.
The brutal killing of Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries, 45, and his assistant, Lubabalo Keso, 41, in KwaNobuhle, near Kariega, has rattled party members...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.