×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Double murder rocks Nelson Mandela Bay ANC

Ward 43 councillor, assistant gunned down in latest in flurry of attacks

Premium
Siyamtanda Capa
Senior Politics Reporter
03 May 2022

Days before the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference, another ANC councillor was gunned down, along with his acting branch secretary, in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

The brutal killing of Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries, 45, and his assistant, Lubabalo Keso, 41, in KwaNobuhle, near Kariega, has rattled party members...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...

Most Read