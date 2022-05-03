Ambulance crew saves four-pawed ‘patient’ dumped on N2

Eastern Cape paramedics picked up a rather unusual “patient” with four paws which had been dumped by its owners at the side of the N2 at the weekend.

Heading back home shortly after midnight on Sunday, the crew went beyond the call of duty.

But thanks to their efforts, someone might just find their perfect canine companion at the Humansdorp branch of the SPCA.

On its social media platforms, the Gardmed Ambulance Service posted about its team, stationed in Jeffreys Bay, who spent the early morning hours rescuing the abandoned dog.

According to the post, the weekend team comprising Nina Osmond, Karabo Nkhodise and Serano Rademeyer were heading home after transporting a patient to Gqeberha when they noticed a stationary vehicle at the side of the road near the Van Stadens bridge.

The crew members pulled over and saw some commotion around the vehicle as they approached.

As they came closer, the occupants of the vehicle quickly sped off and the crew realised they had been dumping a dog on the side of the road.

“The vehicle sped off as our crew approached and the terrified dog ran into the road.

“Our crew members were able to catch her and calm her down.

“She is such a loving, gentle and affectionate dog, and she spent the rest of the night with our crew in Jeffreys Bay before being transported to the SPCA Assisi in Humansdorp,” the Facebook post read.

Unfortunately, no-one from the crew could be reached for comment.

Staff at the SPCA confirmed that the dog, estimated to be about three years old, had been brought in by the medic crew.

“She is a medium-built girl of mixed breed, and she is in very good shape,” a staff member said.

“She is doing very well, and we truly hope someone will want to give her a good home.”

HeraldLIVE