Northern Cape police recover cellphone tower batteries stolen in Gqeberha

Philani Nombembe
Journalist
01 May 2022
Northern Cape police intercepted a vehicle transporting cellphone tower batteries suspected to have been stolen in Gqeberha.
Northern Cape police recovered stolen cellphone tower batteries worth more than R480,000 on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana said the batteries are believed to have been stolen from a network tower in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Modder River police were tipped off about a vehicle transporting the batteries, he said.

“They reacted promptly to intelligence received and spotted the vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuner, on the N12.

“After pulling over the vehicle, one suspect jumped out and fled on foot, while the other suspect was apprehended. The police are on the trail of the escaped suspect.”

Tawana said the arrested suspect is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

