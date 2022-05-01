Advocate Malesela Teffo has himself to blame for courtroom arrest, cops say

Police top management say there was nothing untoward about the dramatic arrest of the advocate representing Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged murderers inside the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

In a statement on Saturday, police said Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela had investigated the circumstances surrounding Malesela Teffo’s arrest.

According to the statement, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is pleased with the outcome of Mawela’s investigation.