Tributes flow at memorial service for MBDA board chair

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

A queen in corporate governance, a badass in the boardroom and a champion of Nelson Mandela Bay tourism.



That was how Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) board chair Mandlakazi Skefile was described when friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Boardwalk Casino and Hotel on Tuesday to celebrate her legacy and contribution to the city...