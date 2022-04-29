SA wants answers after arrest of advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case
The arrest of advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, during the murder trial proceedings has sparked conspiracy theories among social media users.
Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus in October 2014 at the home of his girlfriend and mother of his child Kelly Khumalo.
Teffo was arrested inside the Pretoria high court on Thursday, apparently for failure to appear in court in Hillbrow for a separate matter.
He accused police minister Bheki Cele of instructing police to arrest him.
The minister has denied having a hand in Teffo’s arrest. On Thursday he told eNCA he heard about the arrest when his spokesperson Lirandzu Themba informed him about it on Thursday afternoon.
Themba said the minister requested a full report from the national police commissioner on Teffo’s arrest and the manner in which the was arrest handled by police.
According to Teffo’s instructing attorney, Tshepo Thobane, the advocate’s arrest came as no surprise, saying they were alerted during the court lunch break it would happen. He said it was an intimidation tactic after the murder suspects’ lawyers revealed in court that the crime scene was contaminated.
Twitter was quickly flooded with responses to Teffo’s arrest. Some claimed it would delay justice for Meyiwa eight years after his death. Others suggested Teffo was being “silenced”.
Where have you seen an advocate being arrested during a trial???? People are trying hard to hide the truth! God bless Adv Teffo 😢— MotsoB (@motsB) April 28, 2022
The manner in which Adv Teffo was arrested is supposed to convey a message..— Former Kleva Black🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) April 28, 2022
We all know what that is.. pic.twitter.com/08cyqwFTxg
The Police who arrested Adv Teffo were doing that to prove a point maybe to say to him if you don't stop what you are doing there's more to come for you.I personally believe that they are hiding something that they are scared might come out to light.— @XolaniNonginziGamede#Nkonkie (@NkonkieXolani) April 29, 2022
Adv Teffo being suddenly arrested should tell you everything you need to know about the case.— Richy (@richy_wrld) April 28, 2022
So the arrest of Advocate Teffo is supposed to intimidate the public or the lawyers, why wasn't he arrested in the morning at his home or is this supposed to humiliate him. pic.twitter.com/Dqi0wPWLnz— MaMphephethwa 🇿🇦 (@Gugu55895724) April 28, 2022
