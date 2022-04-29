RECORDED | Arrested Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence advocate Malesela Teffo appears in court
Thursday’s sitting of the Senzo Meyiwa high court murder trial ended with drama when advocate Malesela Teffo, who is a defence lawyer in the trial, was arrested soon after the presiding officer adjourned proceedings.
Teffo is appearing in the Hillbrow magistrate’s court on Friday morning.
TimesLIVE
