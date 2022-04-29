POLL | What do you think of advocate Malesela Teffo's arrest?

The arrest on Thursday of advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, raised eyebrows among many who watched the trial proceedings.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus in October 2014 at the home of his girlfriend and mother of his child Kelly Khumalo.

Teffo was arrested at the Pretoria high court on Thursday, apparently for failure to appear in court in Hillbrow for a separate matter.

His instructing attorney, Tshepo Thobane, said the advocate’s arrest came as no surprise as they were alerted during the court lunch break it would happen. He said it was an intimidation tactic in response to the lawyer's revelation that the crime scene was contaminated.