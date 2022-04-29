‘Our single dad is our rock’

NMU graduate sisters laud father for his unwavering support after their mother’s death

By Zamandulo Malonde

“Mama uyandibona (mama do you see me), Enkosi mama (thank you mama).”



This phrase has become synonymous with graduation celebrations across SA, with graduates often shouting these words across the stage to acknowledge the role their mothers played in their upbringing and success...