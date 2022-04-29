Nelson Mandela Bay operation nets 46 wanted suspects overnight

A special operation conducted by a multidisciplinary team of police officials from 13 stations across Nelson Mandela Bay saw 46 suspects arrested in the city overnight.

Operation Sikhona kicked off at 10pm on Thursday and continued until 6am on Friday.

The focus of the operation, conducted by detectives from the district commissioner’s office and specialised units including the local Truckjacking unit, Uitenhage (Kariega) Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and Uitenhage Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, was to search for and arrest suspects wanted on serious and violent cases.

The 46 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from attempted murder, damage to infrastructure, housebreakings, animal cruelty, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of drugs, and other petty crimes.

They will all appear in court soon.

Bay district detective commander, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga, commended the multidisciplinary team’s efforts.

“These successes are an indication to the community that the police in the Bay are serious about turning the tide against crime and criminals.

“Our officers will be working hard to ensure justice is served.

“Perpetrators of crime must know their freedom is short-lived as it will only be a matter of time before they are arrested,” Ngubelanga said.

HeraldLIVE