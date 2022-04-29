Mom’s killer impregnates her child, 11
Farmworker admits sleeping with girl after release on parole, but denies rape allegations
He was charged with murder and jailed for culpable homicide, but not long after his release on parole, a Humansdorp man was arrested again for allegedly raping and impregnating the daughter of the woman he had killed.
As a result, his alleged victim became a mother at the age of 11...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.