Mom’s killer impregnates her child, 11

Farmworker admits sleeping with girl after release on parole, but denies rape allegations

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



He was charged with murder and jailed for culpable homicide, but not long after his release on parole, a Humansdorp man was arrested again for allegedly raping and impregnating the daughter of the woman he had killed.



As a result, his alleged victim became a mother at the age of 11...