LISTEN | Border wars as Elephants take on Bulldogs in Cup rugby clash

29 April 2022
Border Bulldogs take part in a practice session at Police Park ahead of the game against the EP Elephants.
Image: ALAN EASON

Eastern Province rugby captain Garrick Mattheus is expecting fierce opposition from the Border Bulldogs in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

EP’s Elephants are determined to land a killer blow against a wounded Border Bulldogs outfit.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Mattheus and Bulldogs coach Lumumba Currie speak about the upcoming game. 

