LISTEN | Border wars as Elephants take on Bulldogs in Cup rugby clash
Eastern Province rugby captain Garrick Mattheus is expecting fierce opposition from the Border Bulldogs in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
EP’s Elephants are determined to land a killer blow against a wounded Border Bulldogs outfit.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Mattheus and Bulldogs coach Lumumba Currie speak about the upcoming game.
