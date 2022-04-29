×

News

Kariega friends give matrics hope for further studies

By Roslyn Baatjies - 29 April 2022

Giving hope — that is what three Kariega residents and friends are doing by offering assistance to matrics who want to apply to university or college.

This week, scores of matriculants turned up at the Roselane Congregational Church in Kariega for application assistance...

