Kariega friends give matrics hope for further studies
Giving hope — that is what three Kariega residents and friends are doing by offering assistance to matrics who want to apply to university or college.
This week, scores of matriculants turned up at the Roselane Congregational Church in Kariega for application assistance...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.