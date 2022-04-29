Cyril Ramaphosa's election as ANC president saved SA — Zondo report

Zondo cautioned that Treasury nearly fell into the wrong hands, particularly in December 2015 after then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s dismissal and the appointment of Van Rooyen, alongside advisors linked to the Guptas or their associates.

However, the plan was thwarted when he had to move Van Rooyen to Cogta and re-appoint former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan and his then deputy Mcebisi Jonas were fired by Zuma based on a fake intelligence report, said Zondo, who described their sacking as a pretext to get them out of the way so the capture of Treasury would continue unhindered.

“The Guptas were very determined to capture the National Treasury before President Zuma’s second term of office expired. There was no time to waste. They knew, too, that he was not going to stand for the position of president of the ANC in the ANC’s elective conference in December 2017.

"It is almost a miracle that the National Treasury was saved from the tentacles of the Guptas. I shudder to think what would have happened to this country if President Zuma was not forced to remove Mr Des Van Rooyen and his advisors out of the National Treasury."

Zondo said it was difficult to reflect on Zuma sacking Gordhan who was to be replaced by Brian Molefe without thinking of the testimony of Mcebisi Jonas who was told by Tony Gupta that “Zuma was captured by the Guptas and they could get him to do whatever they wanted to advance their business interests.”