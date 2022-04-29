×

Councillor, 20 officials owe Bitou municipality thousands in services bill arrears

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
29 April 2022

A councillor and 20 municipal officials owe the Bitou municipality thousands in municipal bill arrears.

This was revealed by a report tabled by Bitou municipality chief financial officer Mphumeleli Dyushu in council on Thursday...

