News

Calling all city nature sleuths

Whip out your smartphone and help to showcase the Eastern Cape’s rich biodiversity though the iNaturalist global challenge

By Guy Rogers - 29 April 2022

It is time for  Eastern Cape urban nature sleuths to get back into action.

The iNaturalist City Nature Challenge, set to run from Friday through to May 30, seeks to strengthen the link between people and their local environment...

