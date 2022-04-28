×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 28 April 2022

For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

The trial of the suspects accused of the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, will resume in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

LISTEN | 'I don’t suspect any tampering,' says forensics expert in Meyiwa trial  

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read