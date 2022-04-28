×

News

LISTEN | State of play in Kirkwood farm protests

28 April 2022
Tyres are set alight during a violent protest in Kirkwood
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Scores of farmworkers, joined by residents, protested for almost a week in the Kirkwood area, demanding an hourly wage increase of R6.81 and a 30% limit on the hiring of foreigners.

Workers are paid R23.19 an hour but want this increased to R30. 

A farmworker was shot dead at the protest when protesters clashed with armed security guards hired by farmers as well as police.

Benito Moses, 35, was found unconscious and covered in blood on a hill that overlooks the Habata Boerdery farm. 

On Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Sundays River Valley Citrus Company chief executive Hannes de Waal and Sundays River Sanco chair Patrick Banayi.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

