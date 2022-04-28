×

News

Covid-19 infection rate jumps to 21%

By TimesLIVE - 28 April 2022
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 49%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 23%.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

Sixty-two people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 complications in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

This comes as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded 6,372 new Covid-19 cases in its report on Wednesday night. This increase represents a 21.1% positivity rate.

The health department reported three deaths that occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (49%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%).

The Western Cape accounted for 14%; the Free State and Eastern Cape each 4%; Mpumalanga for 3%; North West 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each 1%.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is 2,028.

TimesLIVE

 

