Couple mistaken for hippo shot at while fishing

A 77-year-old suspect who allegedly shot at a couple fishing along the Mogul river next to a plot in Rietspruit in Limpopo has alleged he was shooting at a hippo.

He was arrested for attempted murder, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi.

A 38-year-old woman sustained a gun wound while her partner managed to hide and inform the police and emergency services about the incident, which took place at about 2pm on Tuesday.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and the police investigations ensued. The arrested suspect alleged that he was shooting at the animals (hippos). Police seized two rifles, one revolver, one pistol and two air guns during the arrest,” Seabi said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on community members to be responsible when handling firearms.

He urged those affected by the incident to stay calm and afford police the space to conduct their investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Lephalale on Thursday.

TimesLIVE