×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Business chamber launches SMME support desk

By Herald Reporter - 28 April 2022

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has launched an SMME and entrepreneurship desk  dedicated to promoting economic development through the provision of support to small, medium and micro enterprises in the metro.  

This comes as the chamber noted the challenges faced by SMMEs concerning their lack of awareness of programmes offered by business, government, supporting agencies and financial institutions...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read