Big water squeeze in Nelson Mandela Bay is on
Metro calls for strict application of regulations to avert looming outages in 40% of Bay
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is to intensify its efforts to reduce water consumption and stave off a looming outage for nearly half of the metro — and it needs everyone on board to get it right.
But water-shedding is off the table with Bay infrastructure and engineering executive director Joseph Tsatsire saying the plan, instead, was centred on upping the ante on a suite of existing interventions...
