Sihle Zikalala tells MPs water tanker was delivered to his La Mercy home after DA councillor went MIA

What was meant to be a dignified joint sitting of the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly almost descended into chaos as MPs hurled insults at KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala over the recent water tanker scandal.

Zikalala was called a 'liar' and 'water thief' as he addressed MPs who had gathered to listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa who called the special sitting on Tuesday to outline government’s response to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The floods have claimed more than 400 lives and left many displaced.

After taking to the podium Zikalala, who was among other politicians to address the house, started his speech by telling MPs that he would adhere to Ramaphosa’s instruction to pledge solidarity with the people “and not use the platform for grandstanding”.

He then went on to use the platform to explain that he felt “compelled to just clarify a few issues”.

“The fact is that in La Mercy I have been supporting that community for more than a year, including organising water. Post that incident, I have provided them with four static tankers, but ... why I did that is that there is a councillor but the councillor is missing in action — councillor [Geoff] Pullan from the DA,” Zikalala continued.