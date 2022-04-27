Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa apologises to Eskom's Busisiwe Mavuso

Chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa has apologised to Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso, with whom he clashed during a parliamentary meeting last week.

Hlengwa said while he applied the rules of parliament accordingly during the heated Scopa meeting with Eskom, his interaction with Mavuso could have been handled better.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Hlengwa revealed that he decided to apologise after receiving guidance from his party, the IFP.

He is the only chair of a parliamentary committee who is not an ANC member.

He said that at its ordinary weekly meeting, the IFP national executive committee (NEC) requested him to brief the meeting about the circumstances that characterised the Scopa meeting with Eskom last Friday, especially the interaction with Mavuso.