Ramaphosa advised to be clear and present in managing of KZN flood disaster

Steenhuisen told Ramaphosa not to make promises that he couldn't keep.

“Don’t guarantee that relief aid won’t be stolen when you know that your party has a looting problem. Don’t describe your relief effort as massive and urgent if it is anything but that.”

Steenhuisen said the government needed to have a real-time dashboard to share real-time information on dam levels and usage.

The EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi told MPs that the poor were going to feel the pain of climate change far more than the rich.

“We have been forewarned that the careless type of nature development that humanity has embarked on over 100 years went over and above what the natural system could accommodate.

“Southern Africa and Africa at large is paying for the sins committed by the global north which has been burning fossil fuels without care for generations. The development they pride themselves on has laid the ground for the destruction of humanity. The heavy rains in KZN and Eastern Cape are as a result of climate change.”