ANC NEC bars criminally charged from vying for leadership positions

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies have won the fight to have criminally charged party members barred from contesting for any leadership positions in the party.

TimesLIVE this month reported that Ramaphosa and his allies had called for the ANC to rule that criminally charged party members should not be eligible to stand for election to any position.

This move was seen to be targeting Ramaphosa’s political opponents including suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule who is facing corruption charges from challenging him at the party’s national elective conference in December.

The Ramaphosa grouping emerged victorious in what has been described as an emotionally charged special national executive committee (NEC) meeting that ended at 2am on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC said the NEC had agreed that those facing criminal charges “should not be allowed to stand for a position” in any of the branch, regional, provincial and national conferences.