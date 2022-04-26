WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses parliament on the impact of floods in KZN, Eastern Cape
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding along parts of the eastern coast. The meeting is expected to start at 2pm.
