Protesters close Addo school

Fed-up teachers, parents and pupils demand issues including dire shortage of teachers be addressed

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Learning at Samkelwe Senior Secondary School in Addo has come to a standstill, with protesters calling for the Eastern Cape education department to meet their demands, including filling critical vacant teaching posts and reinstating full sponsorship of pupil transport.



On Tuesday, teachers, parents and pupils who gathered on the R335 outside the citrus town vowed that the school would remain closed until education officials arrived to discuss their demands...