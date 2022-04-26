Girl power earns Gqeberha woman Tuna Classic win
When a Gqeberha woman spent 30 minutes wrestling a yellowfin tuna, she did not have to follow through with an old wives’ tale as her catch really was almost as big as her.
The 45.5kg catch earned Lisa Coetzee the win at the 2022 Williams Hunt Isuzu Tuna Classic, making her the first woman to go home with the title in years...
