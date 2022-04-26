Forty years on, families still seeking justice for murdered Cosas activists

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

On April 14 1982, Cosas activists Siphiwo Mthimkhulu and Topsy Madaka were brutally murdered by security police at a farm near Cradock and 40 years later their families are still trying to get justice.



On Monday, their families, along with ANC and Cosas activists who were with the two during the fight against apartheid, congregated at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...