×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Deadly protest rocks Kirkwood

Farm worker shot dead in violent clashes over wages as vehicles and infrastructure torched

By Yolanda Palezweni and Guy Rogers - 26 April 2022

A farm worker was shot dead as protesters shut down Kirkwood on Monday,  blockading roads with burning tyres and clashing with armed security guards hired by farmers as well as police.

Benito Moses, 35, was found unconscious and covered in blood on a hill that overlooks the Habata Boerdery farm just after 12pm...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read