Deadly protest rocks Kirkwood

Farm worker shot dead in violent clashes over wages as vehicles and infrastructure torched

By Yolanda Palezweni and Guy Rogers -

A farm worker was shot dead as protesters shut down Kirkwood on Monday, blockading roads with burning tyres and clashing with armed security guards hired by farmers as well as police.



Benito Moses, 35, was found unconscious and covered in blood on a hill that overlooks the Habata Boerdery farm just after 12pm...