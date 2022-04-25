Two arrested driving stolen bakkie in Knysna

Two people were arrested when a vehicle stolen in Somerset West was recovered in Knysna on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the man and woman were arrested in the early hours of Sunday after the vehicle was reported stolen the previous day.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the 42-year-old victim parked her Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkie in a parking area in Somerset West on Saturday at about 1.15pm.

“On her return she discovered that the vehicle was gone and immediately reported the matter to police.

“The details of the stolen vehicle were then circulated,” Spies said.

“In a combined effort, members attached to the K9 and Knysna crime prevention unit responded to information about the stolen bakkie and deployed themselves strategically along the N2.

“It wasn’t long before they pulled over the vehicle along the highway.

“They approached the driver, who was unable to account for his possession thereof. He and his female passenger were subsequently arrested.

“The suspects, aged 34 and 26, face charges of possession of suspected stolen property and the theft of a motor vehicle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eden cluster crime combating team members were conducting patrols in Voortrekker Street, Oudtshoorn, when they noticed two men carrying a heavy object.

They approached them and found a high-voltage battery in their possession.

Police confiscated the battery with an estimated value of R22,000 and arrested the suspects, aged 24 and 42.

The suspects face a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

More charges could be added as the investigation into the origin of the battery unfolds.

HeraldLIVE