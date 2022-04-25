×

News

Open water swimmers donate to Sanccob

By Guy Rogers - 25 April 2022

A small but enthusiastic crowd of people gathered at  the SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Seabirds (Sanccob) at Cape Recife on Saturday to show their support for seabird rehabilitation and the protection of the ocean.

The event started with the open water swimmers of Nelson Mandela Bay donating R7,000 to Sanccob...

