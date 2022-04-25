Open water swimmers donate to Sanccob
A small but enthusiastic crowd of people gathered at the SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Seabirds (Sanccob) at Cape Recife on Saturday to show their support for seabird rehabilitation and the protection of the ocean.
The event started with the open water swimmers of Nelson Mandela Bay donating R7,000 to Sanccob...
